Kia Syros Hits Indian Roads

Kia India has begun the mass production of the Kia Syros, a new SUV tailored for Indian consumers. Introduced in December 2024, the Syros stands out with its innovative design and technology features. Following strong market interest, sales in India start February 1, 2025.

Anantapur | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:38 IST
Kia India has officially launched mass production of its latest SUV, the Kia Syros, which promises to revolutionize design and technology standards for the Indian market. Unveiled in December 2024, the Syros is specifically engineered to meet the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

The production milestone was celebrated at Kia's Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, with senior executives including Kia Corporation's President and CEO Ho Sung Song, in attendance. The SUV has already garnered significant interest, recording 10,258 pre-sales since its world premiere.

The Syros will be available in showrooms from February 1, 2025, and plans for expanded distribution across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are already in place. With state-of-the-art technology and a customer-centric design approach, the Syros aims to redefine consumer expectations.

