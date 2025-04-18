Left Menu

Vigilante Justice: Man Assaulted and Paraded in Visheshwarganj

A 22-year-old man accused of rape was assaulted and paraded by locals in Visheshwarganj, Uttar Pradesh. Police intervened after a video of the incident went viral. The victim's family filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against unidentified individuals for assault. Investigations are ongoing.

A disturbing incident unfolded in Visheshwarganj, Uttar Pradesh, where a man booked on rape charges was subjected to public humiliation and violence. The 22-year-old was tied to a bullock cart, assaulted, and paraded naked by locals, prompting a police investigation.

The shocking scene was captured in a video that went viral, showing the man, stripped from the waist down, tied, and attacked by a group of people. Some members of the crowd, as captured on the video, encouraged violence against him, even inciting a dog to attack.

The victim's family filed a complaint with the police after recognizing him in the video. Authorities, further probing this vigilantism, emphasized no communal tension despite the involvement of individuals from different communities. The accused in the rape case had fled after the initial FIR, complicating the investigation.

