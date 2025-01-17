From Adversity to Melody: A Mother's Vision Empowering a Differently-Abled Singer

In a heartening tale that exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women empowerment, Harsh Sharma from Panchkula has turned her 90% differently-abled daughter, Tejaswini Sharma, into a celebrated devotional singer. The journey of resilience has garnered the attention of the United Nations NGO Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), who, alongside the Ballerina Management Institute (BMI), has invited Harsh to New York for International Women's Day recognition.

This honor underscores the potency of a mother's unwavering dedication and positions India as a vanguard in women's and differently-abled individuals' empowerment. The 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, scheduled for March 2025, will host this pivotal recognition. Active NGO engagement, particularly by the Ballerina Management Institute, will share inspiring stories such as Harsh Sharma's, affirming the power of narrative in social change.

The BMI Trust's Founder, Ratna Joshi, significantly contributed to bringing this story to light. Harsh Sharma expressed gratitude for BMI's role in women's empowerment advocacy. Meanwhile, Tejaswini is slated to perform at the Indian Consulate in New York, marking another milestone in her illustrious career. Born in 1986 with severe disabilities, Tejaswini's early years were challenging. Her mother Harsh ignited her passion for devotional music, defying all odds to bring her talent to prime stages, supported tirelessly by her husband, Sunil Sharma.

Complying with initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Haryana has emerged as a key player in promoting women's empowerment. Harsh Sharma's story remains a beacon of hope for families with differently-abled children, emphasizing the integration of such individuals into mainstream society.

The UN's acknowledgment, bolstered by BMI and CSW, celebrates the indomitable spirit of maternal dedication and extraordinary resilience. This journey exemplifies the power of nurturing talent, serving as a clarion call for societal and governmental efforts towards inclusive support for differently-abled individuals.

