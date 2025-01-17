India: A Hub for Future Mobility Investments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented India as a prime destination for investors in the mobility sector, focusing on green tech and EVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. He highlighted the success of the 'Make in India' initiative and pushed for investments in battery storage systems.
During the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi positioned India as a leading destination for investors eager to shape the future of the mobility sector.
With a focus on developing green technology, electric vehicles, and alternative fuels, Modi emphasized that India's 'Make in India' initiative powers the growth of the automotive industry.
The Prime Minister urged investment in battery storage systems and lauded infrastructure improvements that support the expanding mobility ecosystem.
