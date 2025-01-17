Piyush Goyal Advocates for First-Time Indian Car Buyers to Opt for EVs

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called on India's first-time vehicle buyers to prioritize electric vehicles (EVs) over fossil fuel-based options. He emphasized that this shift could revolutionize the country's mobility infrastructure, yielding benefits for both the environment and economy.

Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi, Goyal pointed out India's unique opportunity compared to developed nations, where consumers are transitioning from petrol and diesel to EVs. "By guiding new buyers towards electric mobility and offering them quality cars and two-wheelers, we can fundamentally transform the ecosystem," he said, citing reductions in pollution and foreign currency spending as key benefits.

The minister lauded India's achievements in the automotive domain, asserting that with its large-scale manufacturing capabilities, particularly in two-wheelers, the nation can enhance its global supply chain presence. Highlighting India's cost-effective and high-quality automobile production, he affirmed the country's positioning as a critical player in the sector.

Goyal stressed the urgency of advancing mobility sector reforms to meet the aspirations of India's 1.4 billion citizens and address future challenges. He expressed confidence that with initiatives like Bharat Mobility 2025 and Make in India, India could emerge as a global hub for mobility solutions.

By outlining a vision for a developed India by 2047, Goyal underscored the economic and social benefits of this transformation and forecasted India becoming a leading destination for the mobility sector by next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)