European Markets Climb Amid Bond Yield Easing

European shares saw broad-based gains on Friday with government bond yields easing, positioning the STOXX 600 for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was poised for a significant weekly increase, rising by 0.4% at 0815 GMT with construction and materials stocks leading the way by advancing 0.8%, followed closely by utilities climbing 0.7%.

Bond yields across Europe declined, with the German 10-year bund yield dipping for the third day to 2.494%. The UK's FTSE 100 outperformed other European markets, rising by 0.8% after a surprising decline in December retail sales, hinting at a possible interest rate cut by the Bank of England. Notably, Glencore rose by 1.9% while Rio Tinto increased by 1.2%, though merger talks between the two companies have halted, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)