Left Menu

China's Economic Balancing Act: Growth Amid Unease

China's economy matched the government's 5% growth target, yet disparities persist as domestic challenges worsen. Structural issues risk deepening by 2025, as Beijing grapples with expected U.S. tariff hikes, deflation, and a property crisis. Analysts stress the need for comprehensive fiscal reforms and stimulus shifts towards consumption to sustain growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:01 IST
China's Economic Balancing Act: Growth Amid Unease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2024, China achieved a 5% economic growth, mirroring government targets. However, this growth was uneven, raising alarms about worsening living standards and stressing domestic challenges in the face of a potential U.S. tariff increase.

Experts express concerns over China's reliance on debt to mitigate these external pressures, highlighting the risk of structural issues intensifying by 2025. Despite strong industrial output and export figures, rising unemployment and subdued retail sales underscore the fragile domestic front.

To foster sustainable growth, analysts argue for fiscal policy shifts to stimulate domestic demand. They suggest that investment in consumption, rather than infrastructure and industrial upgrades, is crucial to addressing the country's internal economic imbalances and mitigating global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025