Left Menu

Depreciating Rupee: An Export Paradox

The Global Trade Research Initiative warns that the weakening Indian Rupee is increasing import costs, particularly in high-import sectors like electronics and machinery. Despite the belief that a weaker currency aids exports, India's decade-long data suggests the opposite. High-import sectors prosper while labour-intensive sectors struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:59 IST
Depreciating Rupee: An Export Paradox
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The depreciating Indian Rupee is taking a toll on the nation's economy, driving up import costs for essentials like crude oil and gold, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Ajay Srivastava, GTRI's founder, highlights that while traditional economic theory predicts a weaker currency should boost exports, India's past decade presents a contrary narrative.

Data reveals high-import industries thrive despite the rupee's fall, while labour-intensive sectors falter. Srivastava emphasizes the need for a balanced approach to economic growth and rupee management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025