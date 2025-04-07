Dominican Republic Strengthens Border Security with New Measures

In a bid to bolster national security, Dominican President Luis Abinader unveiled plans to strengthen border security with Haiti. Announced during a press conference, the measures include fast-tracking the border wall's construction and deploying an additional 1,500 troops for heightened surveillance.

As part of the new security strategy, the Dominican government intends to implement legal reforms aimed at imposing stricter penalties on individuals who facilitate the illegal entry and residency of migrants. These efforts highlight the government's focus on regulating migration while addressing security concerns.

President Abinader's announcement underscores a proactive approach to managing border safety and migration issues in an area known for its complexities and challenges. The proposed measures are anticipated to bring significant changes to the current border management practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)