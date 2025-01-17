Left Menu

Chandrakant Singh: Bridging Mainstream and Festival Cinema

Chandrakant Singh, an acclaimed Indian filmmaker, is renowned for his contributions to both commercial and festival cinema. His latest works, including 'Being Alive,' have garnered international attention. Singh's career spans diverse projects, showcasing his storytelling versatility, with films featured on platforms like JioCinema and Waves OTT.

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Chandrakant Singh is making notable progress in both commercial and festival cinema. His recent short film 'Being Alive,' featuring Rajpal Yadav, Sezal Sharma, and Niharika Raizada, was showcased at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, now accessible for streaming on JioCinema.

Singh's trilogy of short films, including 'Scapegoat' and 'Parchaiyaan,' has received international acclaim, premiering at prestigious festivals. 'Parchaiyaan,' particularly, was selected by the Puente Cinematografico International Film Festival, enhancing Singh's global festival circuit reputation. Alongside, Singh remains entrenched in the commercial arena with 'Kya Masti Kya Dhoom' on Waves OTT, underscoring his storytelling versatility.

With a scripting and direction course from New York Film Academy, Singh's career commenced with assistant roles in the 1990s, leading to his debut with 'Rama Rama Kya Hai Dramaaa' in 2008. His diversified portfolio includes films like 'Bin Bulaye Baraati' and 'Main Zaroor Aaunga,' exhibiting his commitment to bridging mainstream entertainment with compelling narratives.

