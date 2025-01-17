Investing in India's North-East: A Gateway to Growth

A Union ministry delegation on Friday called on Gujarat entrepreneurs to consider opportunities in India's North-East region, citing its vast potential and improving infrastructure.

At an Ahmedabad roadshow, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the region's strategic location near Southeast Asia, underlining its importance to India's Act-East policy. He pointed to Gujarat's expertise in supply chain management as a boon to North-East integration.

Key investment areas include tourism, IT services, agriculture, and renewable energy, with the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor investment spotlighting the area's technological promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)