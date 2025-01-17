Left Menu

Investing in India's North-East: A Gateway to Growth

A Union ministry delegation encouraged Gujarat-based entrepreneurs to invest in India's North-East, highlighting its infrastructure, connectivity, and vast potential. The region's proximity to Southeast Asia and industry-friendly environment align with India's Act-East policy. Key sectors include tourism, IT, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:37 IST
Investing in India's North-East: A Gateway to Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Union ministry delegation on Friday called on Gujarat entrepreneurs to consider opportunities in India's North-East region, citing its vast potential and improving infrastructure.

At an Ahmedabad roadshow, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the region's strategic location near Southeast Asia, underlining its importance to India's Act-East policy. He pointed to Gujarat's expertise in supply chain management as a boon to North-East integration.

Key investment areas include tourism, IT services, agriculture, and renewable energy, with the Tata Group's Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor investment spotlighting the area's technological promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025