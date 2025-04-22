Odesa Under Siege: Drone Attacks Ravage Ukraine's Port City

Russian forces launched a significant overnight drone attack on the residential areas of Odesa, a major port city in Ukraine's Black Sea region, local officials reported early Tuesday. The assault ignited fires and caused extensive damage to numerous apartments.

Odesa's Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov used the Telegram messaging app to convey the situation, sharing images of uncontrolled fires and apartment buildings with broken windows and damaged facades. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that the attack had not only damaged homes but also civilian infrastructure, an educational institution, and several vehicles.

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to the affected zones as efforts to clarify casualty figures continue. This strategic port city, home to three critical ports, remains a recurring target in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

