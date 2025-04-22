Left Menu

Odesa Under Siege: Drone Attacks Ravage Ukraine's Port City

A mass overnight drone attack by Russian forces struck residential areas in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, causing widespread fires and damage to apartments. The attack, described by local officials, also impacted civilian infrastructure and an educational institution. Emergency crews have been dispatched as casualty reports are gathered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 04:00 IST
Odesa Under Siege: Drone Attacks Ravage Ukraine's Port City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces launched a significant overnight drone attack on the residential areas of Odesa, a major port city in Ukraine's Black Sea region, local officials reported early Tuesday. The assault ignited fires and caused extensive damage to numerous apartments.

Odesa's Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov used the Telegram messaging app to convey the situation, sharing images of uncontrolled fires and apartment buildings with broken windows and damaged facades. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that the attack had not only damaged homes but also civilian infrastructure, an educational institution, and several vehicles.

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to the affected zones as efforts to clarify casualty figures continue. This strategic port city, home to three critical ports, remains a recurring target in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025