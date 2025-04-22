Left Menu

U.S. Court Challenges Trump Administration's Deportation of Venezuelan Migrants

A U.S. judge questions the Trump administration's deportation notices for Venezuelan migrants, citing non-compliance with Supreme Court orders. The American Civil Liberties Union argues for migrant rights in deportation cases, while Trump's policy faces legal pushback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 03:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Denver-based U.S. judge cast doubt on the Trump administration's compliance with a Supreme Court decree, requiring an opportunity for Venezuelan migrants to challenge deportation orders. Judge Charlotte Sweeney expressed concerns about the lack of information provided to non-English-speaking detainees at a Texas facility.

The American Civil Liberties Union is fighting on behalf of Venezuelan migrants, arguing that the Trump administration has not given sufficient notice or opportunity for legal defense. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court intervened, temporarily blocking deportations to El Salvador. The administration contends that deportations aim to remove gang members, despite disputes over the detainees' criminal associations.

Democratic lawmakers continue to pressure U.S. and Salvadoran officials for humane treatment and legal recourse for deported migrants. A recent trip to El Salvador highlighted the legal and humanitarian issues surrounding deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

