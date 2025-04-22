U.S. Court Challenges Trump Administration's Deportation of Venezuelan Migrants

A Denver-based U.S. judge cast doubt on the Trump administration's compliance with a Supreme Court decree, requiring an opportunity for Venezuelan migrants to challenge deportation orders. Judge Charlotte Sweeney expressed concerns about the lack of information provided to non-English-speaking detainees at a Texas facility.

The American Civil Liberties Union is fighting on behalf of Venezuelan migrants, arguing that the Trump administration has not given sufficient notice or opportunity for legal defense. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court intervened, temporarily blocking deportations to El Salvador. The administration contends that deportations aim to remove gang members, despite disputes over the detainees' criminal associations.

Democratic lawmakers continue to pressure U.S. and Salvadoran officials for humane treatment and legal recourse for deported migrants. A recent trip to El Salvador highlighted the legal and humanitarian issues surrounding deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)