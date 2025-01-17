Infosys Stocks Plunge Despite Profit Surge
Infosys shares fell nearly 6% following profit-taking after announcing third-quarter earnings. Despite a significant profit increase and raised sales forecast, the stock's decline impacted market indices. Other IT stocks also saw a decrease. Infosys reported an 11.46% rise in net profit, driven by higher demand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Infosys shares experienced a steep decline of nearly 6% on Friday, as investors engaged in profit-taking after the company announced its third-quarter earnings.
The stock's drop had a notable impact, dragging down major market indices, with other prominent IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro also witnessing a downturn.
The IT giant reported a significant 11.46% increase in net profit and raised its sales forecast, buoyed by heightened demand in financial services and other sectors, despite typical seasonal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Dominates: U.S. Currency Starts 2025 Strong Amid Global Market Shifts
US Markets Lead the Charge: 2024 Rings in Robust Global Financial Success
Apple's Strategic Discounts in China: A Battle for Market Dominance
Trump's Economic Return: Markets Brace for Change
European Stocks Bounce Back: A Post-Holiday Market Surge