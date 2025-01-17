Left Menu

BMW Unveils First 'Made in India' Electric X1 at Bharat Mobility Expo

BMW India has launched its first locally-manufactured electric car, the X1 Long-Wheelbase All-Electric, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The car is now available for booking across India in various metallic finishes and comes with a host of premium features and warranties.

BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric (Image: BMW). Image Credit: ANI
BMW India has introduced the first-ever X1 Long-Wheelbase All-Electric car, marking a significant milestone in the country's premium automotive segment. The official unveiling took place at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

The X1 All-Electric is the inaugural electric vehicle by BMW to be manufactured in India. It is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and available in five metallic paint options, including Mineral White and Carbon Black. All variants feature the vegan Veganza Perforated Mocha upholstery.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, emphasized the car's potential to dominate the Indian market. Describing it as a symbol of innovation, he expressed confidence that it caters to the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers. The vehicle is priced at Rs 49,00,000 and includes a variety of features and warranties, ensuring comprehensive customer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

