Maruti Suzuki's Electric Charge: Aiming for Number One in India

Maruti Suzuki India plans to become the leading electric vehicle producer in India by next year, starting with the production of the eVITARA at its Gujarat plant. This model will be sold domestically and exported to over 100 countries. Future growth strategies include a range expansion and potential new sales channels.

In a bold move aimed at revolutionizing India's auto sector, Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up to lead the charge in electric vehicle production, according to Managing Director Hisashi Takeuchi. The company's first battery vehicle, eVITARA, will roll off the production line this spring at their Gujarat plant.

The eVITARA, exclusively manufactured in India, is set for global export to over 100 countries, including Japan and Europe. Takeuchi emphasized Maruti's goal of becoming the top electric vehicle manufacturer in India within a year, all while keeping sales figures under wraps.

As Maruti Suzuki ramps up for its domestic launch, various market demands are being assessed to determine rollout logistics. With plans to produce 100,000 electric vehicles annually by 2030, Maruti Suzuki's strategy includes developing six e-vehicles. Sales chief Partho Banerjee reaffirmed the company's ambition to cater to all customer needs, emphasizing a technology-agnostic approach.

