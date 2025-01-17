Maruti Suzuki's Electric Charge: Aiming for Number One in India

In a bold move aimed at revolutionizing India's auto sector, Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up to lead the charge in electric vehicle production, according to Managing Director Hisashi Takeuchi. The company's first battery vehicle, eVITARA, will roll off the production line this spring at their Gujarat plant.

The eVITARA, exclusively manufactured in India, is set for global export to over 100 countries, including Japan and Europe. Takeuchi emphasized Maruti's goal of becoming the top electric vehicle manufacturer in India within a year, all while keeping sales figures under wraps.

As Maruti Suzuki ramps up for its domestic launch, various market demands are being assessed to determine rollout logistics. With plans to produce 100,000 electric vehicles annually by 2030, Maruti Suzuki's strategy includes developing six e-vehicles. Sales chief Partho Banerjee reaffirmed the company's ambition to cater to all customer needs, emphasizing a technology-agnostic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)