Cochin Airport Unveils Fast-Track Immigration, Streamlining International Travel

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced the launch of a fast-track immigration programme, aimed at easing the journey for international travellers. The Ministry of Home Affairs has supported this initiative to streamline immigration procedures through the use of biometric technology.

The innovative programme enables travellers to complete the entire process in just 20 seconds, CIAL revealed in a statement on Friday. This follows the successful implementation of the Digi-Yatra system, which enhances boarding for domestic passengers.

International travellers can now register once on the Ministry of Home Affairs' dedicated portal, making them eligible for swift passage through smart gates at the airport. The integration of eight biometric e-gates, split evenly between arrival and departure areas, further underscores CIAL's commitment to enhancing efficiency and convenience for travellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)