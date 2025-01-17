Left Menu

European Markets Rise Amid Mixed Asian Trading; China Hits Growth Target

European stocks rose following a mixed Asian session. China's economy grew at 5%, hitting its target. Strong exports boosted manufacturing in China, but concerns remain over potential slowdowns and US tariffs. Gaming giant Nintendo faced setbacks, while TSMC's profits surged on AI demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:29 IST
European Markets Rise Amid Mixed Asian Trading; China Hits Growth Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

European shares lifted on Friday after mixed trading in Asia, as China reported its economy grew at a steady 5% annual rate last year, meeting its target. Germany's DAX, Paris's CAC 40, and Britain's FTSE 100 each saw gains of around 1% amidst this economic backdrop.

The Chinese manufacturing sector expanded nearly 6%, fueled by strong exports and domestic spending policies. Meanwhile, economists anticipate slower growth, compounded by potential US tariffs and restrictions on technology transfers, posing new challenges for Beijing.

Elsewhere in Asia, investors expressed disappointment in Nintendo's new console, while Taiwan's TSMC posted a 57% profit jump, benefiting from the AI boom. Mixed US economic reports indicate no recession yet, but suggest a slowing pace that could ease inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025