Historic Boost for Vizag Steel Plant: A New Era for Andhra Pradesh

In a significant development for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Government's approval of Rs 11,440 crore in financial support to rejuvenate the Vizag Steel Plant.

Naidu also thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy for their ongoing support and positive response toward the steel plant's revival. The chief minister stressed that this backing will aid in realizing Modi's vision of a developed India and Andhra Pradesh.

Marking January 17 as a pivotal moment in Andhra Pradesh's history, Naidu emphasized the Vizag Steel Plant's significance not just as an industrial entity but as a testament to the people's determination. He reiterated that fulfilling this commitment reflects the state's resolve, paving the way for prosperous times ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)