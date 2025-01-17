Left Menu

Historic Boost for Vizag Steel Plant: A New Era for Andhra Pradesh

The Union Government approved Rs 11,440 crore financial support for the Vizag Steel Plant, receiving praise from Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The decision is a significant achievement for the state, symbolizing the perseverance and spirit of its people and contributing to national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:45 IST
In a significant development for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Government's approval of Rs 11,440 crore in financial support to rejuvenate the Vizag Steel Plant.

Naidu also thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy for their ongoing support and positive response toward the steel plant's revival. The chief minister stressed that this backing will aid in realizing Modi's vision of a developed India and Andhra Pradesh.

Marking January 17 as a pivotal moment in Andhra Pradesh's history, Naidu emphasized the Vizag Steel Plant's significance not just as an industrial entity but as a testament to the people's determination. He reiterated that fulfilling this commitment reflects the state's resolve, paving the way for prosperous times ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

