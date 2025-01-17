Left Menu

Telangana's Global Outreach: Building Ties with Singapore and Switzerland

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leads a delegation on a two-nation tour starting in Singapore to engage in investment discussions and forge partnerships across various sectors. Key developments include cooperation with the Singapore Institute of Technical Education and plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Telangana's Global Outreach: Building Ties with Singapore and Switzerland
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has embarked on a significant two-nation tour, commencing in Singapore. The objective is to attract investments and establish collaborative ties benefitting the state's growth. The delegation's focus spans across sectors such as infrastructure, green energy, IT, and education.

Highlighting this initiative, Reddy held talks with Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, aiming for long-term partnerships. Significant discussions were centered around infrastructure development and sustainable energy, aiming to rejuvenate key environmental and technological fronts in Telangana.

The delegation took a promising step by visiting Singapore's Institute of Technical Education. An agreement was established to assist Telangana's Young India Skill University in Hyderabad through sharing expertise in skill development. The delegation is now set to proceed to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

