Kia Unveils Upgraded Electric SUV EV6 at Mobility Expo

Kia, the South Korean automotive giant, has unveiled a revamped version of its electric SUV, the EV6, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held yesterday.

The new model comes with significant enhancements in design, performance, and features, marking a bold step toward sustainable technology. The EV6 now boasts an 84-kWh battery, providing over 650 km of range, a considerable improvement from the former 77.4 kWh. The advanced 350-kW charger lets the vehicle rapidly recharge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India, expressed pride in launching the updated EV6, highlighting it as a crucial move in their carbon neutrality pursuits. The new features include a sportier front-end design, Star Map lighting, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Although bookings have commenced, pricing details will be announced in May 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)