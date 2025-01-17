MP's Meltdown Over Melted Ice Cream

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has publicly criticized Swiggy, an online food delivery service, after an order of pricey Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream arrived spoiled. Moitra took to social media platform X to express her discontent, describing the spoilt product as 'unacceptable.'

In her post, published late Thursday night, Moitra demanded a refund or replacement, urging Swiggy to 'up your game.' Her complaint has since attracted attention from both the public and media. Swiggy, responding promptly to the MP's grievances, assured that they would investigate the matter.

The delivery platform encouraged Moitra to provide the order number to facilitate a swift resolution. This incident highlights ongoing consumer issues in the online food delivery sector, emphasizing the need for quality assurance in perishable goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)