Revamped EU-Mexico Trade Agreement: A Strategic Boost Amid Global Challenges

Mexico and the European Union have announced a new trade agreement to enhance trade and investment. The deal aims to lower Mexican tariffs on EU agri-food imports, increase Mexican exports, and foster strategic geopolitical cooperation. This comes before US President-elect Donald Trump's looming tariff threats.

Updated: 18-01-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:20 IST
Revamped EU-Mexico Trade Agreement: A Strategic Boost Amid Global Challenges
In a major development, Mexico and the European Union unveiled a renewed trade agreement on Friday designed to stimulate trade and investment. The announcement comes ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, who has hinted at imposing substantial tariffs on Mexico and other trading partners.

The enhanced Global Trade Agreement will notably lower Mexican tariffs on European agri-food imports, ease investment for European firms in Mexico, and amplify Mexican exports of raw materials including fluorspar, antimony, copper, zinc, and lead. This refreshed pact, which originally took effect 25 years ago, also aims to fortify 'strategic cooperation on key geopolitical issues.'

EU Commissioner Kaja Kallas stated the agreement ushers in a 'new era' of partnership with Mexico, advocating for 'freer trade and an open global economy.' Despite this optimism, Mexico's Economy Ministry has yet to comment, leaving questions as to how this will counterbalance potential disruptions in US-Mexico trade, valued at over USD 800 billion, compared to EU trade at USD 84 billion in 2023.

