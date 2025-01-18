Cognosphere Agrees to $20 Million FTC Settlement Over Children's Privacy Violation

Cognosphere, the company behind the popular game "Genshin Impact," has settled with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for $20 million over allegations it violated children's privacy laws.

The settlement includes measures to prevent children under 16 from making in-game purchases without parental consent. It comes as the FTC accused the company of misleading children about the costs of loot boxes.

Cognosphere responded by emphasizing its commitment to its community's trust, stating it will introduce new protections and increase transparency in its games for U.S. players.

(With inputs from agencies.)