Cognosphere Agrees to $20 Million FTC Settlement Over Children's Privacy Violation
Cognosphere, the publisher of 'Genshin Impact', will pay $20 million to settle FTC allegations of children's privacy law violations. It will also introduce age-gate and parental consent mechanisms to enhance transparency and protect young players from unintended in-game purchases.
Cognosphere, the company behind the popular game "Genshin Impact," has settled with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for $20 million over allegations it violated children's privacy laws.
The settlement includes measures to prevent children under 16 from making in-game purchases without parental consent. It comes as the FTC accused the company of misleading children about the costs of loot boxes.
Cognosphere responded by emphasizing its commitment to its community's trust, stating it will introduce new protections and increase transparency in its games for U.S. players.
