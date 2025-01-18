Left Menu

VinFast Charges into Indian EV Market with New SUVs

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast debuts its VF6 and VF7 SUVs in India, vying with competitors like Mahindra & Mahindra and BYD. The company's expansion into India aligns with the country's carbon emission reduction goals, and they plan significant investments in manufacturing and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:52 IST
VinFast Charges into Indian EV Market with New SUVs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast enters the Indian market by unveiling two premium electric SUVs, the VF6 and VF7, at the India Auto Show in New Delhi. The move marks VinFast's strategic expansion into the world's third-largest car market, challenging local players like Mahindra & Mahindra and China's BYD.

VinFast Asia CEO, Pham Sanh Chau, emphasized India's importance as a growth frontier, aligning their goals with India's net-zero carbon emission ambitions. Despite facing financial losses due to softened demand, VinFast aims to establish its presence by producing vehicles domestically in Tamil Nadu and investing in charging infrastructure.

VinFast proposes a reduced import tax for EVs with the Indian government to mitigate expenses as their local factory ramps up. With significant investment and commitment to the sector, VinFast targets a robust footprint in India's evolving electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025