VinFast Charges into Indian EV Market with New SUVs
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast debuts its VF6 and VF7 SUVs in India, vying with competitors like Mahindra & Mahindra and BYD. The company's expansion into India aligns with the country's carbon emission reduction goals, and they plan significant investments in manufacturing and infrastructure.
Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast enters the Indian market by unveiling two premium electric SUVs, the VF6 and VF7, at the India Auto Show in New Delhi. The move marks VinFast's strategic expansion into the world's third-largest car market, challenging local players like Mahindra & Mahindra and China's BYD.
VinFast Asia CEO, Pham Sanh Chau, emphasized India's importance as a growth frontier, aligning their goals with India's net-zero carbon emission ambitions. Despite facing financial losses due to softened demand, VinFast aims to establish its presence by producing vehicles domestically in Tamil Nadu and investing in charging infrastructure.
VinFast proposes a reduced import tax for EVs with the Indian government to mitigate expenses as their local factory ramps up. With significant investment and commitment to the sector, VinFast targets a robust footprint in India's evolving electric vehicle market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister Over RBI Guidelines Violation
Kalinga Lancers Aim for Offensive Triumph Against Tamil Nadu Dragons
BJP Blasts DMK: A Clash Over Constitutional Rights and Lawlessness in Tamil Nadu
Sangam Hotels' Golden Expansion in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Dragons Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers