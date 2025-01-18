Hrithik Roshan's Real Estate Move: Rental Bonanza

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has entered the real estate market by leasing out his luxurious commercial property. The premises are fetching him a significant income of Rs 5.62 lakh per month.

According to information from Square Yards, the transaction details were verified through property registration documents.

Located within the sprawling 27.55-acre Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon, Mumbai, the leased space covers an area of 2,727 square feet. The registration of this transaction included a substantial stamp duty of Rs 88,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

