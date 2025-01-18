Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan's Real Estate Move: Rental Bonanza

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has leased his luxury commercial property in Goregaon, Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 5.62 lakh. The 2,727 sq ft property, part of Lotus Corporate Park, involves a stamp duty of Rs 88,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:33 IST
Hrithik Roshan's Real Estate Move: Rental Bonanza
Hrithik Roshan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has entered the real estate market by leasing out his luxurious commercial property. The premises are fetching him a significant income of Rs 5.62 lakh per month.

According to information from Square Yards, the transaction details were verified through property registration documents.

Located within the sprawling 27.55-acre Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon, Mumbai, the leased space covers an area of 2,727 square feet. The registration of this transaction included a substantial stamp duty of Rs 88,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025