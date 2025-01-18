Left Menu

Empowering EPFO Members: Simplified Digital Updates and Transfers

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced new facilities allowing 7.6 crore members to change personal details online without employer verification. Additionally, members with e-KYC accounts can file EPF transfer claims online using Aadhaar OTP. This initiative reduces grievance-related issues and enhances the process for employers and employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:09 IST
Empowering EPFO Members: Simplified Digital Updates and Transfers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched new digital services that empower 7.6 crore members to update personal details online. This facility eliminates the need for employer verification.

Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced these services, allowing e-KYC account members to file EPF transfer claims online via Aadhaar OTP. This bypasses the previous need for employer intervention.

This development is expected to drastically reduce grievances related to member profiles, streamline processes for large employers, and enhance service delivery within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025