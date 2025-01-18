Empowering EPFO Members: Simplified Digital Updates and Transfers
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced new facilities allowing 7.6 crore members to change personal details online without employer verification. Additionally, members with e-KYC accounts can file EPF transfer claims online using Aadhaar OTP. This initiative reduces grievance-related issues and enhances the process for employers and employees.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched new digital services that empower 7.6 crore members to update personal details online. This facility eliminates the need for employer verification.
Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced these services, allowing e-KYC account members to file EPF transfer claims online via Aadhaar OTP. This bypasses the previous need for employer intervention.
This development is expected to drastically reduce grievances related to member profiles, streamline processes for large employers, and enhance service delivery within the organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Montek Singh Ahluwalia Lauds Manmohan Singh's Legacy in Poverty Reduction
Three crew members killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar: Police.
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: Aiming for 25 Lakh New Members in One Day
Indian Coast Guard helicopter meets with accident at Porbandar airport; three crew members killed: Defence Ministry.
BJP Members Join AAP's Sanatana Seva Samiti in Major Political Shift