Empowering EPFO Members: Simplified Digital Updates and Transfers

In a significant move, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched new digital services that empower 7.6 crore members to update personal details online. This facility eliminates the need for employer verification.

Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced these services, allowing e-KYC account members to file EPF transfer claims online via Aadhaar OTP. This bypasses the previous need for employer intervention.

This development is expected to drastically reduce grievances related to member profiles, streamline processes for large employers, and enhance service delivery within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)