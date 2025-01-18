Left Menu

NoBroker's Property Carnival Returns: A Haven for Bangalore Home Buyers

NoBroker is hosting its second Property Carnival in Bangalore, bringing over 15 top developers together to offer a range of housing options, exclusive discounts, and exciting prizes. The event aims to simplify the home-buying process with a transparent, efficient system for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:17 IST
NoBroker's Property Carnival Returns: A Haven for Bangalore Home Buyers
  • Country:
  • India

NoBroker.com is set to host its second Property Carnival in Bangalore, a much-anticipated event designed for home buyers seeking convenience and competitive offers. The event will unite over 15 top real estate developers, simplifying the home-buying process by allowing potential buyers to explore numerous residential projects in one convenient location.

During the carnival, attendees can expect exclusive discounts of up to Rs. 500,000 and attractive spot offers, reducing the worry of jumping from one project to another. Adding spice to the event is a thrilling 'Spin the Wheel' feature providing winners with international vacation trips to dreamy destinations like Thailand, Bali, and Dubai.

NoBroker.com's co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Saurabh Garg, sees the event as a game-changer aimed at making the home-buying process brokerage-free and rewarding. This innovative platform has already streamlined real estate transactions for over 3.5 crore users across major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025