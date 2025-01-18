Left Menu

Transforming Jammu Tawi: A Leap Towards Rail Modernization

Jammu Tawi Railway Station is undergoing a Rs 450 crore modernization to enhance safety, efficiency, and passenger experience. The project includes expanding platforms, building new foot-over bridges, and installing advanced interlocking systems. Completion is scheduled for March 2025, promising a significant upgrade in rail operations for the region.

Updated: 18-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:01 IST
The Jammu Tawi Railway Station is set to undergo a significant transformation aimed at boosting passenger experience, safety, and operational efficiency, according to Northern Railway's latest press briefing.

As slated, the station will be equipped to better manage train operations throughout the Jammu & Kashmir valley, with the yard's commissioning expected by March 6, 2025.

Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay estimates the project's cost at Rs 450 crore, encompassing platform expansions, advanced track technology, new foot-over bridges, and an upgraded station facility.

