VinFast Drives Into India with Electric SUVs Debut

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has unveiled its first electric SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6, in the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with plans to launch by the upcoming festival season. These launches signify the company's ambitious foray into this burgeoning market.

"India is an appealing market for VinFast due to its rapid economic and sectoral growth," Deputy CEO Ashwin Ashok Patil stated to ANI post-launch. He announced a substantial Rs 4000 crore investment for a new manufacturing plant in India, with construction set to conclude in 2025, leading to a potential rollout before the festive season.

Aside from unveiling the SUVs, VinFast showcased an array of electric vehicles and two-wheelers at the expo, underlining its intent to capture a significant market share. The firm is also expanding its network across the country, establishing an omni-channel presence with dealers in major towns.

