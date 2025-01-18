VinFast Drives Into India with Electric SUVs Debut
Vietnam's VinFast launches its first electric SUVs, VF 7 and VF 6, in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, aiming for a festive season release. The company is expanding its dealership network and investing Rs 4000 crore in a production plant to solidify its presence in the Indian market.
- Country:
- India
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has unveiled its first electric SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6, in the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with plans to launch by the upcoming festival season. These launches signify the company's ambitious foray into this burgeoning market.
"India is an appealing market for VinFast due to its rapid economic and sectoral growth," Deputy CEO Ashwin Ashok Patil stated to ANI post-launch. He announced a substantial Rs 4000 crore investment for a new manufacturing plant in India, with construction set to conclude in 2025, leading to a potential rollout before the festive season.
Aside from unveiling the SUVs, VinFast showcased an array of electric vehicles and two-wheelers at the expo, underlining its intent to capture a significant market share. The firm is also expanding its network across the country, establishing an omni-channel presence with dealers in major towns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revving Up Innovation: Auto Expo and Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
TVS Unveils Future of Mobility at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Driving Innovation: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Set to Accelerate India’s Automotive Future
Gestamp Unveils Innovative Vehicle Components at Bharat Mobility Global Expo
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Highlights India's Future-Ready Automotive Industry