Tragic Explosion: 70 Dead in Nigeria Gasoline Tanker Incident
A catastrophic gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria's Niger state has resulted in at least 70 fatalities. The accident occurred while transferring fuel from one tanker to another using a generator, prompting the blast. Poor transport infrastructure increases such fatal incidents, with previous crashes recorded.
In a tragic incident in north-central Nigeria, at least 70 people have perished following a gasoline tanker explosion, as reported by the country's emergency response agency.
The disaster struck early Saturday near the Suleja area of Niger state, where individuals attempted to move gasoline from one tanker to another using a generator, triggering a deadly explosion.
Hussaini Isah of the National Emergency Management Agency conveyed to the Associated Press that the explosion claimed the lives of those involved in the fuel transfer and unfortunate bystanders. Search and rescue missions are currently in progress.
The inefficiency of Nigeria's railway system for cargo transport results in frequent and often fatal truck accidents across major highways. Recently, a similar incident occurred in September, leading to 48 casualties after a gasoline tanker collided with a cattle truck.
Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps recorded 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes in 2020 alone, resulting in 535 deaths and 1,142 injuries, highlighting the recurring dangers of fuel transportation via roadways in Africa's most populous country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
