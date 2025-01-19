Assam CM's Global Outreach for Investment Boost

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has set out on a strategic visit to South Korea and Japan, aimed at drawing in investors for the upcoming Advantage Assam Summit 2.0. This business conclave, organized by the state government, is scheduled for next month.

During his five-day itinerary, the Chief Minister will attend a series of roadshows to highlight Assam's investment potential to industry leaders and agencies. His visit underscores efforts to promote Indo-Korean relations and position Assam as a pivotal player in India's Act East Policy.

The Advantage Assam conclave, slated for February 25-26, will see participation from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alongside the CM, various other government officials are involved in presenting the initiative across multiple international platforms.

