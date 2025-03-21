South Korean Political Turmoil: Impeachment Motion Against Acting President Choi

South Korean politics is on the brink of another upheaval as opposition parties move to impeach acting President Choi Sang-mok. The Democratic Party has announced this action will take place on Friday, heightening tensions in the nation's political landscape.

The motion aims to address discontent towards Choi, the current finance minister, accused of vetoing crucial legislation and delaying the appointment of a Constitutional Court justice. His actions have infuriated opposition parties that hold a majority in parliament.

This development follows the earlier impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, over a controversial martial law declaration, plunging the nation's dynamic democracy into a constitutional crisis. As the Constitutional Court continues to deliberate Yoon's case, the political turmoil shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)