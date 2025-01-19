Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident on the Way to Wedding in Rajasthan

Four individuals lost their lives and four others were injured when their car overturned en route to a wedding in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. The incident happened near Hansera village on Saturday night after an animal unexpectedly appeared on the road, causing the vehicle to lose control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:07 IST
Four people traveling to a wedding were killed and four others injured in a car accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police reported. The tragic incident occurred when their vehicle overturned late Saturday night near Hansera village.

According to Sub-inspector Ram Gopal, the accident happened after an animal suddenly appeared on the road, causing the driver to lose control of the car.

The victims, identified as Bhagwandas, Vinod, Sunil, and Kalu, were traveling from Bhojasar Chhota village to Pemasar for the wedding function.

(With inputs from agencies.)

