Composite Boom: India’s Material Future

The composite materials industry in India is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 7.8% annual increase, reaching USD 2.8 billion by 2030. This growth is bolstered by thriving demand in sectors like electric vehicles, renewable energy, and construction.

In a report by the FRP Institute, it was highlighted that composite materials, known for blending different material properties, play a crucial role in advancing the circular economy. Despite India's current low per capita consumption of composites, government initiatives such as smart city projects and infrastructure rehabilitation are set to propel the industry forward.

The upcoming 'International Conference and Exhibition on Reinforced Plastics (ICERP 2025)' in Mumbai will serve as a pivotal event for industry professionals. FRP Institute Chairman Shekhar Sardessai emphasized that the conference will showcase new technologies, industry trends, and the potential applications of composite materials in supporting India's economic growth.

