Left Menu

Composite Boom: India’s Material Future

India's composite materials industry is set to grow by 7.8% annually, reaching USD 2.8 billion by 2030. Major growth drivers include demand from EVs, renewable energy, and government projects. The FRP Institute is organizing discussions on increasing material consumption at ICERP 2025 in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:52 IST
Composite Boom: India’s Material Future
  • Country:
  • India

The composite materials industry in India is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 7.8% annual increase, reaching USD 2.8 billion by 2030. This growth is bolstered by thriving demand in sectors like electric vehicles, renewable energy, and construction.

In a report by the FRP Institute, it was highlighted that composite materials, known for blending different material properties, play a crucial role in advancing the circular economy. Despite India's current low per capita consumption of composites, government initiatives such as smart city projects and infrastructure rehabilitation are set to propel the industry forward.

The upcoming 'International Conference and Exhibition on Reinforced Plastics (ICERP 2025)' in Mumbai will serve as a pivotal event for industry professionals. FRP Institute Chairman Shekhar Sardessai emphasized that the conference will showcase new technologies, industry trends, and the potential applications of composite materials in supporting India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025