India Shines as a Bright Spot for Private Investments in Global Economic Turmoil

The CII survey highlights India's favorable economic climate for private investments, with most firms planning to increase employment and investments. Despite global challenges, India is seen as a bright spot due to sound economic policies. The survey indicates positive trends in employment and wage growth for various industry sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:07 IST
  • India

In a world grappling with geopolitical tensions and disrupted supply chains, India's economic climate stands out as a beacon for private investments. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) survey reveals a positive sentiment among firms, showcasing India as a 'bright spot' amid global economic disturbances.

The survey, targeting 500 firms nationwide, indicates that around 97% of respondents plan to boost employment between 2024-2026. This optimistic outlook highlights the potential for an uptick in private investments, with 70% of firms expressing intentions to invest in FY2026.

Despite challenges, India's government-driven economic policies have provided stability, with projections of stable growth rates and increased employment in both direct and indirect sectors. The upward trend in wage growth further underscores growing confidence in the country's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

