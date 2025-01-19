Left Menu

Electric Dreams: Skoda's Strategic Vision for India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India sees the need for a stable long-term tax perspective for the automotive sector to facilitate product development and investment. The company aims to expand its market share by introducing more products and exploring collaborations, with a focus on electric vehicles and exports.

Updated: 19-01-2025 16:01 IST
In a candid conversation with PTI, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India MD and CEO Piyush Arora highlighted the need for a long-term vision on tax structures for varied automotive technologies. Arora emphasized that such stability would greatly benefit the industry, as product development requires significant investment and time, particularly in the context of electric mobility.

As the Indian market continues to be a focal point for Skoda, the automaker is actively seeking partnerships that align with its goal of expanding market presence. Last year, Skoda's plans to collaborate with Indian entities were indicated, albeit details have yet to be confirmed.

Arora also underscored the company's strategic initiatives to tap into the rapidly growing compact SUV segment, with its model Kylaq, while simultaneously setting up a new parts center in Pune to support planned exports to Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

