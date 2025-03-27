India's Strategic Health Investments: A Global Exemplar

India's remarkable progress in reducing child mortality, hailed as 'exemplar' by the United Nations, exemplifies how strategic health system investments can save millions of young lives. Highlighted by the Ayushman Bharat initiative, this progress has positioned India as a leader among nations tackling preventable child deaths.

According to the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation, India's under-five mortality reduction of 70% and neonatal mortality reduction of 61% since 2000 are testaments to its effective health strategies. These achievements result from increased health coverage, infrastructure development, and targeted training of health professionals, ensuring improved maternal and child healthcare.

Significant progress has also been noted in the measles vaccination rate, which rose from 56% to 93%, drastically reducing fatalities. However, experts caution that continuous investment and intelligent policy decisions are vital to sustaining these advancements and preventing reversals, thereby maintaining India's status as a global health exemplar.

(With inputs from agencies.)