Left Menu

India's Strategic Health Investments: A Global Exemplar

India's significant strides in reducing preventable child deaths have been recognized as exemplary by the United Nations. Through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, India has drastically cut under-five and neonatal mortality rates, highlighting strategic investments and innovative health system enhancements as key components of its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 27-03-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 08:01 IST
India's Strategic Health Investments: A Global Exemplar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's remarkable progress in reducing child mortality, hailed as 'exemplar' by the United Nations, exemplifies how strategic health system investments can save millions of young lives. Highlighted by the Ayushman Bharat initiative, this progress has positioned India as a leader among nations tackling preventable child deaths.

According to the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation, India's under-five mortality reduction of 70% and neonatal mortality reduction of 61% since 2000 are testaments to its effective health strategies. These achievements result from increased health coverage, infrastructure development, and targeted training of health professionals, ensuring improved maternal and child healthcare.

Significant progress has also been noted in the measles vaccination rate, which rose from 56% to 93%, drastically reducing fatalities. However, experts caution that continuous investment and intelligent policy decisions are vital to sustaining these advancements and preventing reversals, thereby maintaining India's status as a global health exemplar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025