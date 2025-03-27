India's Strategic Health Investments: A Global Exemplar
India's significant strides in reducing preventable child deaths have been recognized as exemplary by the United Nations. Through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, India has drastically cut under-five and neonatal mortality rates, highlighting strategic investments and innovative health system enhancements as key components of its success.
India's remarkable progress in reducing child mortality, hailed as 'exemplar' by the United Nations, exemplifies how strategic health system investments can save millions of young lives. Highlighted by the Ayushman Bharat initiative, this progress has positioned India as a leader among nations tackling preventable child deaths.
According to the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation, India's under-five mortality reduction of 70% and neonatal mortality reduction of 61% since 2000 are testaments to its effective health strategies. These achievements result from increased health coverage, infrastructure development, and targeted training of health professionals, ensuring improved maternal and child healthcare.
Significant progress has also been noted in the measles vaccination rate, which rose from 56% to 93%, drastically reducing fatalities. However, experts caution that continuous investment and intelligent policy decisions are vital to sustaining these advancements and preventing reversals, thereby maintaining India's status as a global health exemplar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Report Alleges Israeli Genocidal Acts in Gaza
A Global Health System at a Crossroads: Innovations, Challenges, and Leadership Changes
UN Report Accuses Israel of Genocidal Acts Amidst Gaza Conflict
UN Report Accuses Russia of Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine
Israel’s West Bank Settlement Expansion Intensifies Amid International Condemnation: UN Report Highlights Violations of International Law