Left Menu

ITC's Bold Vision: Pioneering Future Growth with 'Next Strategy'

ITC is leveraging its 'Next Strategy' to enhance its competitiveness and innovation across sectors. Chairman Sanjiv Puri outlined the strategy's focus on digitalization, sustainability, and supply chain efficiency. With significant investments and recent business advancements, ITC aims to sustain leadership across its operational segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:17 IST
ITC's Bold Vision: Pioneering Future Growth with 'Next Strategy'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Under its 'Next Strategy', ITC is aligning efforts to strengthen its competitive and innovative capabilities, said Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri. This multi-conglomerate is focusing on future-ready initiatives to define its next growth phase.

Key segments like digitalization, sustainability, and supply chain form the plan's core, reflecting Puri's assertion that in today's volatile context, agility and consumer focus are paramount. As part of this strategy, ITC prioritizes employee empowerment to spur innovation.

ITC's Rs 70,000 crore operations span cigarettes, FMCG to paperboards, with notable expansions in paperboard capacity and sustainable packaging solutions. Recent moves include leveraging its Rs 8,000 crore brand Aashirvaad and demerging its hotel business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025