ITC's Bold Vision: Pioneering Future Growth with 'Next Strategy'

Under its 'Next Strategy', ITC is aligning efforts to strengthen its competitive and innovative capabilities, said Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri. This multi-conglomerate is focusing on future-ready initiatives to define its next growth phase.

Key segments like digitalization, sustainability, and supply chain form the plan's core, reflecting Puri's assertion that in today's volatile context, agility and consumer focus are paramount. As part of this strategy, ITC prioritizes employee empowerment to spur innovation.

ITC's Rs 70,000 crore operations span cigarettes, FMCG to paperboards, with notable expansions in paperboard capacity and sustainable packaging solutions. Recent moves include leveraging its Rs 8,000 crore brand Aashirvaad and demerging its hotel business.

(With inputs from agencies.)