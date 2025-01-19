Aid Trucks Cross Border Amid Ceasefire in Gaza
Approximately 200 aid delivery trucks, including 20 carrying fuel, are expected to enter Gaza via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The conflict, ongoing for 15 months, sees temporary respite as the Rafah crossing undergoes maintenance.
- Country:
- Egypt
Approximately 200 aid delivery trucks, including 20 carrying fuel, are poised to make their way into the Gaza Strip via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing, reported Reuters on Sunday. The convoy marks a significant humanitarian effort following a recently enacted ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The ceasefire, which took effect on Sunday morning after a nearly three-hour delay, pauses the 15-month conflict that has had broad implications across the Middle East. The truce is a crucial component in stabilizing the region after a prolonged period of violence.
Currently, the Kerem Shalom entry point is being utilized by aid convoys due to ongoing maintenance at the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border. This logistical arrangement is expected to ensure the smooth delivery of essential supplies into Gaza during this critical pause in hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- aid delivery
- trucks
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hamas
- crossing
- fuel
- Kerem Shalom
- Middle East
ALSO READ
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel
UN continues to call for timely Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks