Aid Trucks Cross Border Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Approximately 200 aid delivery trucks, including 20 carrying fuel, are poised to make their way into the Gaza Strip via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing, reported Reuters on Sunday. The convoy marks a significant humanitarian effort following a recently enacted ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire, which took effect on Sunday morning after a nearly three-hour delay, pauses the 15-month conflict that has had broad implications across the Middle East. The truce is a crucial component in stabilizing the region after a prolonged period of violence.

Currently, the Kerem Shalom entry point is being utilized by aid convoys due to ongoing maintenance at the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border. This logistical arrangement is expected to ensure the smooth delivery of essential supplies into Gaza during this critical pause in hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)