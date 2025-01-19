Left Menu

Aid Trucks Cross Border Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Approximately 200 aid delivery trucks, including 20 carrying fuel, are expected to enter Gaza via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The conflict, ongoing for 15 months, sees temporary respite as the Rafah crossing undergoes maintenance.

Approximately 200 aid delivery trucks, including 20 carrying fuel, are poised to make their way into the Gaza Strip via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing, reported Reuters on Sunday. The convoy marks a significant humanitarian effort following a recently enacted ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The ceasefire, which took effect on Sunday morning after a nearly three-hour delay, pauses the 15-month conflict that has had broad implications across the Middle East. The truce is a crucial component in stabilizing the region after a prolonged period of violence.

Currently, the Kerem Shalom entry point is being utilized by aid convoys due to ongoing maintenance at the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border. This logistical arrangement is expected to ensure the smooth delivery of essential supplies into Gaza during this critical pause in hostilities.

