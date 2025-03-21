Left Menu

Israel's Reluctant Return to Gaza: A Nation Divided

Israel's renewed military campaign in Gaza faces challenges amid decreasing public support and reservist burnout. As Prime Minister Netanyahu reignites strikes against Hamas, questions arise about the political motives, hostages' safety, and future negotiations for peace. Tensions run high as protests emerge against the government's decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's latest offensive in Gaza has been met with mounting challenges, as public support wanes and reservists grow weary. Despite the government's renewed assault on Hamas, fueled by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to resume airstrikes, critics accuse the administration of prolonging the conflict for political gain, while concerns for hostage safety remain high.

Mandatory military service and dependence on reservists have become contentious topics, with reports indicating hesitation among troops to return to the conflict zone. The unrest is compounded by protests in major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where demonstrators criticize Netanyahu's tactics, suggesting that political considerations are outweighing humanitarian concerns.

Despite the challenges, Israeli forces continue operations, with plans for potential ground invasions. The ongoing conflict with Hamas leaves the nation grappling not only with military but also political and social implications, as all eyes remain on the possibility of extended negotiations, truce, and safe release of hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

