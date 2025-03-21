Israel's Reluctant Return to Gaza: A Nation Divided

Israel's latest offensive in Gaza has been met with mounting challenges, as public support wanes and reservists grow weary. Despite the government's renewed assault on Hamas, fueled by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to resume airstrikes, critics accuse the administration of prolonging the conflict for political gain, while concerns for hostage safety remain high.

Mandatory military service and dependence on reservists have become contentious topics, with reports indicating hesitation among troops to return to the conflict zone. The unrest is compounded by protests in major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where demonstrators criticize Netanyahu's tactics, suggesting that political considerations are outweighing humanitarian concerns.

Despite the challenges, Israeli forces continue operations, with plans for potential ground invasions. The ongoing conflict with Hamas leaves the nation grappling not only with military but also political and social implications, as all eyes remain on the possibility of extended negotiations, truce, and safe release of hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)