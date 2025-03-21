Protests Erupt as Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Deepening Israeli Tensions
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet intelligence service, sparking protests. Critics accuse Netanyahu of undermining democracy, while tensions rise over resumed Gaza conflict and judiciary reforms. Bar cites baseless claims as reason for dismissal, highlighting ongoing political turmoil.
In a contentious decision, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service, which may lead to heightened unrest across the nation.
Protests erupted as critics accused Netanyahu of taking actions that undermine the democratic framework of the country, with many alleging that Bar's removal is based on unsubstantiated claims.
This political turmoil coincides with rising tension over the resumed conflict in Gaza, the ongoing judiciary reforms, and the unresolved fate of hostages held by Hamas, as the nation grapples with internal and external challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages
UPDATE 1-US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister agree to strengthen dialogue on economies
US Treasury's Bessent, Israeli finance minister discuss economic partnership
"Modi govt supported Israel in war": CPM's Prakash Karat criticizes Centre's middle east policy
New Israeli Military Chief of Staff fills frozen senior positions