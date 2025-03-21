Protests Erupt as Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Deepening Israeli Tensions

In a contentious decision, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service, which may lead to heightened unrest across the nation.

Protests erupted as critics accused Netanyahu of taking actions that undermine the democratic framework of the country, with many alleging that Bar's removal is based on unsubstantiated claims.

This political turmoil coincides with rising tension over the resumed conflict in Gaza, the ongoing judiciary reforms, and the unresolved fate of hostages held by Hamas, as the nation grapples with internal and external challenges.

