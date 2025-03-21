Left Menu

Intensified Conflict: Israel's Renewed Campaign in Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced intensified military actions in Gaza, aiming to free hostages held by Hamas. The renewed offensive has caused Gazans to flee once more, ending a brief ceasefire. Katz emphasized that continued hostage retention by Hamas would result in further loss of territory to Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:53 IST
Intensified Conflict: Israel's Renewed Campaign in Gaza
Israeli Defence Minister

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared on Friday that the army is ramping up its military offensives in Gaza from the air, land, and sea. The increased pressure is aimed at compelling Hamas to release remaining hostages.

Civilians are being evacuated to the southern part of the enclave amid intensified strikes. Following a period of relative calm, the abandonment of a ceasefire has led to renewed hostilities, with Israel launching a comprehensive air and ground assault against Hamas, the dominant Palestinian militant group in Gaza.

Katz stated that the military would extend its operations until the hostages are freed and Hamas is defeated. Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire extension having failed, the Israeli military resumed its campaign with massive airstrikes, leading to significant casualties, marking one of the deadliest days in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025