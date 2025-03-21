Intensified Conflict: Israel's Renewed Campaign in Gaza
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced intensified military actions in Gaza, aiming to free hostages held by Hamas. The renewed offensive has caused Gazans to flee once more, ending a brief ceasefire. Katz emphasized that continued hostage retention by Hamas would result in further loss of territory to Israel.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared on Friday that the army is ramping up its military offensives in Gaza from the air, land, and sea. The increased pressure is aimed at compelling Hamas to release remaining hostages.
Civilians are being evacuated to the southern part of the enclave amid intensified strikes. Following a period of relative calm, the abandonment of a ceasefire has led to renewed hostilities, with Israel launching a comprehensive air and ground assault against Hamas, the dominant Palestinian militant group in Gaza.
Katz stated that the military would extend its operations until the hostages are freed and Hamas is defeated. Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire extension having failed, the Israeli military resumed its campaign with massive airstrikes, leading to significant casualties, marking one of the deadliest days in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
