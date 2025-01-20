Wipro Surges with 24.4% Profit Growth Despite Regional Softness

On Monday, shares of Wipro surged over 8%, boosted by the company's impressive 24.4% growth in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, exceeding market expectations. The stock rose to Rs 305.35 on the BSE and Rs 305.40 on the NSE.

During the recent earnings call, CEO Srinivas Pallia expressed cautious optimism, highlighting a slow return in discretionary spending among clients. Despite competition from TCS and Infosys, Wipro's better-than-expected profits have instilled hope for a resilient 2025.

The tech major, however, noted some softness in regions like APMEA and Europe, while reporting a slight 0.5% increase in revenue to about Rs 22,319 crore. Banking and financial services played a key role in this growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)