Uniting Against Terror: A Collective Approach to Defeating Militancy

In a statement on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the necessity of civic collaboration to effectively combat terrorism across the region. Addressing the House during discussions to denounce the Pahalgam attack, Abdullah stressed that the fight against militancy hinges on public support.

The Chief Minister cautioned that any governmental action should avoid alienating communities. "We cannot control a terrorist with a gun, but we can end militancy if people are with us," Abdullah remarked, highlighting the crucial role of community cooperation.

He cited recent spontaneous protests in Jammu and Kashmir as a sign of resolute public sentiment against terrorism. Notably, Srinagar's Jamia Masjid observed a two-minute silence before Friday prayers, marking a significant shift in local sentiment. Abdullah vowed to bolster this momentum as a crucial step in eliminating militancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)