Historic Sacred Tooth Relic Exposition Draws Thousands in Sri Lanka

The large-scale exposition of the sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha concluded in Kandy, Sri Lanka, attracting hundreds of thousands of devotees. Despite planning for 2 million attendees, numbers fell due to logistical constraints. The event, seen by some as politically motivated, highlighted Buddhist cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The renowned exposition of the sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha has concluded in Kandy, Sri Lanka, marking a historic gathering for the Buddhist majority.

The event, which spanned from April 18 to conclude this past Sunday, witnessed a remarkable turnout of hundreds of thousands of devotees.

Despite plans to accommodate nearly 2 million visitors, attendance was capped due to logistical and sanitary challenges. The event's arrangement, requested by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, was seen by critics as a political strategy ahead of the upcoming local council elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

