Historic Sacred Tooth Relic Exposition Draws Thousands in Sri Lanka

The renowned exposition of the sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha has concluded in Kandy, Sri Lanka, marking a historic gathering for the Buddhist majority.

The event, which spanned from April 18 to conclude this past Sunday, witnessed a remarkable turnout of hundreds of thousands of devotees.

Despite plans to accommodate nearly 2 million visitors, attendance was capped due to logistical and sanitary challenges. The event's arrangement, requested by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, was seen by critics as a political strategy ahead of the upcoming local council elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)