Naturo Indiabull: Powering Growth with Diversified Offerings

Naturo Indiabull Limited has witnessed a 114% increase in net profit for the first half of the financial year. The Jaipur-based company attributes its growth to a diverse product range and effective strategic execution, amid consistent market demand upholding its revenue momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:34 IST
Naturo Indiabull's profit jumps over 114% to Rs. 49.3 lakh in first half of FY 2025. Image Credit: ANI
Naturo Indiabull Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has reported a remarkable 114% surge in net profit for the six months ending September 2024. This puts the Jaipur-headquartered firm on a strong financial footing, showcasing operational efficiency and strategic execution.

The company logged a net profit of Rs. 49.3 lakh for the first half of the current financial year, a substantial climb from the Rs. 23 lakh profit in the previous six-month period. This boost reflects sustained market demand for Naturo Indiabull's diverse range of agriculture, industrial, and transportation logistics products and services.

Founded in 2016, Naturo Indiabull has swiftly made a name in the agriculture and industrial products sectors, further reinforced with an expanding footprint in transportation logistics. Despite stock fluctuations, the firm's market capitalization stands at Rs. 11.87 crore, pointing towards promising future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

