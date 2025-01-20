Ukrainian Air Defense's Drone Battle
Ukraine successfully downed 93 out of 141 drones launched by Russia overnight. The Ukrainian air force reported using electronic warfare tactics, resulting in the redirection and loss of 47 drones from the Russian operation. Notably, two of these drones returned to Russia.
Ukraine's air defense systems have successfully intercepted 93 of the 141 drones launched by Russia overnight, a remarkable achievement highlighting their effectiveness.
The Ukrainian air force deployed electronic warfare strategies, causing 47 drones to be 'lost' from the intended Russian mission, showcasing their tactical prowess.
Remarkably, two of the misdirected drones found their way back to Russia, underscoring the complexity and challenges of modern aerial warfare.
