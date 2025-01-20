Ukrainian Air Defense's Drone Battle

Ukraine's air defense systems have successfully intercepted 93 of the 141 drones launched by Russia overnight, a remarkable achievement highlighting their effectiveness.

The Ukrainian air force deployed electronic warfare strategies, causing 47 drones to be 'lost' from the intended Russian mission, showcasing their tactical prowess.

Remarkably, two of the misdirected drones found their way back to Russia, underscoring the complexity and challenges of modern aerial warfare.

