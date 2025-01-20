Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defense's Drone Battle

Ukraine successfully downed 93 out of 141 drones launched by Russia overnight. The Ukrainian air force reported using electronic warfare tactics, resulting in the redirection and loss of 47 drones from the Russian operation. Notably, two of these drones returned to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:02 IST
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air defense systems have successfully intercepted 93 of the 141 drones launched by Russia overnight, a remarkable achievement highlighting their effectiveness.

The Ukrainian air force deployed electronic warfare strategies, causing 47 drones to be 'lost' from the intended Russian mission, showcasing their tactical prowess.

Remarkably, two of the misdirected drones found their way back to Russia, underscoring the complexity and challenges of modern aerial warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

