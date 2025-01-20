Heroic Rescue on Tracks: Metro Staff Averts Tragedy
An ex-Air Force man named Anil Kumar Pandey attempted to jump onto the metro tracks at Jalahalli station but was saved by quick-thinking metro staff. The incident briefly disrupted the Green Line service before normal operations resumed.
An ex-Air Force officer attempted to end his life by jumping onto metro tracks at Jalahalli station, but was saved thanks to the swift actions of metro staff. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m., according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL).
The identified individual, Anil Kumar Pandey from Bihar, was rescued without injuries. Immediately after his leap, the Emergency Trip System was activated, halting the approaching train and preventing a catastrophe. Normal services resumed half an hour later.
During the disruption, metro operations were adjusted, with only four trains running on a shortened loop between Yeshwanthpur and Silk Institute instead of the full journey to Madavara station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
