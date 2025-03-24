Brave Escape: Woman Leaps from Train to Avoid Assault
A 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after leaping from a moving train to escape an alleged rape attempt. The incident occurred on March 22 while she was traveling alone in the ladies' coach of an MMTS train from Secunderabad to Medchal. A police investigation is ongoing.
A young woman took a dramatic step to safeguard herself, jumping from a moving train to avoid an attempted sexual assault, according to officials of the Government Railway Police.
The incident unfolded on March 22 as the victim, a 23-year-old private sector employee, traveled alone in the ladies' coach of an MMTS train for Medchal from Secunderabad station. She recounted to authorities how, after two female passengers de-boarded at Alwal station, a man approached her, making unwelcome advances.
As his threats escalated, the woman made a desperate leap, sustaining multiple injuries. Passersby aided her, ensuring she received medical attention. Police have filed charges under relevant sections, with further investigations underway, while the victim remains in treatment.
